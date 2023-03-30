Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $312.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.26. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

