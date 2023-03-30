Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

