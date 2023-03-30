Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

