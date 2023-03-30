Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

