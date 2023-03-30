Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.55.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.