Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ARQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the period.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
