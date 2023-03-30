Aries Wealth Management Acquires 440 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

