Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Gap Down to $11.39

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.10. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 35,764 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

