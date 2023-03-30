Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $101.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.01. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

