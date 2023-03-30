Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First American Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,762,000 after buying an additional 268,252 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

