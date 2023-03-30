Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 243.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

In related news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $172,619.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

