Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,188 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brady by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117,667 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $3,839,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brady Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:BRC opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also

