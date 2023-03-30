Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 150,492 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,327 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 558,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

