Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Innospec’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 400 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,238.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 400 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,238.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $1,248,910.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,116,844.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,559 shares of company stock worth $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

