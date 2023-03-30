Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $337.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $473.98. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

