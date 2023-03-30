Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 147 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
