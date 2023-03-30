Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 147 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.