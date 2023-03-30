Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,937,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $171.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.31.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

