Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.65 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

