Asset Dedication LLC Buys 151 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $217.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.