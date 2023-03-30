Asset Dedication LLC Buys 198 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.