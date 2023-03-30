Asset Dedication LLC Buys 287 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

