Asset Dedication LLC Buys 866 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Corning by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,285,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 60,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Stock Up 2.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

