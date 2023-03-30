Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR stock opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

