Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Blackstone by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 198,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

