Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after buying an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after buying an additional 1,614,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 75.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,733,000 after buying an additional 1,007,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 54.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after buying an additional 941,135 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortive Price Performance

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.27 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

