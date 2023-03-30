Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after acquiring an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.63.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

