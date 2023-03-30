Asset Dedication LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

AVUS opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

