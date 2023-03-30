Asset Dedication LLC Has $36,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

