Asset Dedication LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,571.77 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,475.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,119.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

