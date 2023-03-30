Asset Dedication LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Booking Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,571.77 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,475.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,119.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.
Booking Profile
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booking (BKNG)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.