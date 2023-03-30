Asset Dedication LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after buying an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $192.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,620.89, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.67.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

