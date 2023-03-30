Asset Dedication LLC Has $56,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 92,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,622,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $109.59 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $125.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.