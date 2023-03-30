Asset Dedication LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

