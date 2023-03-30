Asset Dedication LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.