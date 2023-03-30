Asset Dedication LLC Has $93,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $832.08 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $821.42 and a 200-day moving average of $802.66.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

