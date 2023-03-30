Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $284.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.63. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

