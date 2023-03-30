Asset Dedication LLC Invests $133,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Separately, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,826,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.64.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

