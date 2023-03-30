Asset Dedication LLC Invests $79,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

