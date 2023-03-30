Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,868 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

NYSE:BRO opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

