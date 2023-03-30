Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 272 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after acquiring an additional 125,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,085,000 after acquiring an additional 77,709 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,447,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.41.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

