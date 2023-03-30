Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after buying an additional 687,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

