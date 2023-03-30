Asset Dedication LLC Purchases Shares of 449 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after acquiring an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 56.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $201.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.97. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.47 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

