Asset Dedication LLC Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 530.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

CBSH stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

