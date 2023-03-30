Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.