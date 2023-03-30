Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

