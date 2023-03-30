Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

