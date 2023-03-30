Asset Dedication LLC Sells 18,315 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in V.F. by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in V.F. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

