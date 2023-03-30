Asset Dedication LLC Sells 68 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,906,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $194.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

