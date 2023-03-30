Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVSD. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $461,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 538.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,296,000.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.