Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VCR stock opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.02. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $317.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

