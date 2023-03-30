ATB Capital Trims Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Target Price to C$2.50

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FAF. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Fire & Flower from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Fire & Flower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

TSE FAF opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. Fire & Flower has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.50.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

